Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,014 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

