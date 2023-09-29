Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.07, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

