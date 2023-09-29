Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PEXL opened at $41.79 on Friday. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.21.

About Pacer US Export Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

