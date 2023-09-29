Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Acquires $933,000.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cannae Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.