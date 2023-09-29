Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Acquires $933,000.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 52.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

