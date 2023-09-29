Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,634 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

