Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $444.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.68.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

