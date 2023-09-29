Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.79 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

