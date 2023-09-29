Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $5,108,426. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

