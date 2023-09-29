Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.78.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

