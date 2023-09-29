Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

