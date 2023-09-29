East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $62.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

