Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 1,586,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.