Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 18.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 24,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.64 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

