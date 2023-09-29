Falcon Wealth Planning Has $50.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Apple comprises 11.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

