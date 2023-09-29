Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 373.8% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 439,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,647 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 152,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $41.33 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

