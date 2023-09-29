First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.