Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $313.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

