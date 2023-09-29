Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.84

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and traded as low as $17.76. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 2,334 shares trading hands.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.