Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.87

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.87 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 40371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

