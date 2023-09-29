Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 651,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 368,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.83 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

