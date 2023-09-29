iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.46 and its 200 day moving average is $245.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

