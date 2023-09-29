John Rakolta, Jr. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at $21,180,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ADC opened at $55.20 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

