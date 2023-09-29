Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $21.58 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.