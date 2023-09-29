Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,379 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 672.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SPCE opened at $1.73 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $633.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 15,135.24% and a negative return on equity of 121.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

