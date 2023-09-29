Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 787 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,552,174.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,078 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

