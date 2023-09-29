Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 113,751 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.