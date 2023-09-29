Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $409,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.