Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $465,000 Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

