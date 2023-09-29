Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $478,000 Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Stock Up 1.0 %

UVV stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

