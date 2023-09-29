Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

