Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $804.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

