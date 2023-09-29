Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 305 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FIZZ opened at $46.61 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $324.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

