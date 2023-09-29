Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 326 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $152.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

