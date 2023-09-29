Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 435 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $39.48 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

