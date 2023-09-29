Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 559 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 123,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 769,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 89,661 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -488.87%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

