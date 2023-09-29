Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

