Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,856 shares of company stock valued at $50,976. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp



First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

