Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,831 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.9 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

