Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $493,989,000 after buying an additional 566,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,821,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $74.96 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

