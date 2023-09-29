Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.25. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

