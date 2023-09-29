Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.64 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average is $317.25.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

