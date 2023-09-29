Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 18.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 24,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.