Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Apple makes up 0.9% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

