Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 and have sold 26,517 shares worth $772,439. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

