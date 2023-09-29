Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $1,610,242.16 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,610,242.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

