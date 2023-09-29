Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) CFO Sells $821,171.28 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

