Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.61

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 85328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

