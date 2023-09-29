ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.