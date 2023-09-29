Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

