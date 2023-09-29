Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.66) to GBX 2,950 ($36.02) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.95) to GBX 4,000 ($48.85) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47. Diageo plc has a one year low of $147.85 and a one year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

